Top Newcastle coffee cafe Xtraction Espresso changes hands

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
March 14 2023 - 7:00pm
Kenn Blackman has sold popular cafe Xtraction Espresso in Newcastle's East End. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Leading Newcastle coffee cafe owner Kenn Blackman, whose Xtraction Espresso outpost on the corner of King and Bolton streets in the East End set a standard for quality caffeine and food, has sold the business.

