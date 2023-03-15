Newcastle Herald
Wicket flurry for county-bound Michael Hogan during Newcastle District Cricket Association stint at Merewether

March 15 2023 - 9:00pm
Merewether's Michael Hogan. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MICHAEL Hogan will return to English county commitments with 26 wickets and almost 100 overs under his belt following a half-season stint at Newcastle District Cricket Association club Merewether.

