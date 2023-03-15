Newcastle Knights relying on cut-price squad with more than 40 per cent of their salary cap sidelined

IN the vicinity of $5 million worth of the Newcastle Knights' playing roster will be watching from the sidelines on Friday night as their cut-price replacements strive to become the first team to conquer NRL newcomers the Dolphins.
Nine members of Newcastle's top-grade squad have been ruled out of the clash at McDonald Jones Stadium through injuries, concussion or suspension, prompting Knights officials to obtain NRL dispensation to rush in a handful of little-known rookies.
Among the established stars on the sidelines are co-captains Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey, both of whom suffered concussion in Sunday's inspiring 14-12 win against Wests Tigers, Tyson Frizell (ankle), Jacob Saifiti (suspended), Adam Elliott (groin), Kurt Mann (shoulder), Adam Clune (concussion), Simi Sasagi (shoulder) and Kristian Mapapalangi (shoulder).
It is understood that their combined value represents more than 40 per cent of Newcastle's salary cap.
Ponga last year signed a five-year deal that is reportedly one of the most lucrative in the NRL, while Frizell is understood to be Newcastle's highest-paid forward. Saifiti and Brailey would also be among the club's top earners.
Every club can spend $11.05 million on their top-30 roster this season. They can also access a further $1.05 million through various concessions for NRL regulars, or players outside their main squad.
Among the unknowns set to debut this week are young playmaker Ryan Rivett, who played Jersey Flegg (under-21s) with Cronulla last season, and outside back Dylan Lucas, who has been in Newcastle's squad for the past couple of years.
Back-rower Thomas Cant, who skippered Newcastle's Jersey Flegg team last season, has been named on an extended bench, alongside Lakes United product Ben Talty and Oryn Keeley, who made his NRL debut last year.
Knights forward Mat Croker, who will make a timely return from a two-game suspension, was confident the newcomers were up to the challenge.
"Riv's new to the club but he's stamped his authority pretty quick," Croker said.
"He's a skilful little halfback. Both coming off the bench, I think Riv will play a roving role and Dylan somewhere in the forwards."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after Sunday's win that it didn't matter who was in or out of the team, "we'll get on with it".
Veteran centre Dane Gagai reiterated those sentiments on Wednesday when he said the team had spoken about a "next-man-up" mentality.
Rugged forward Leo Thompson, who will start at lock against the Dolphins, said there was a positive vibe in the group after their against-all-odds victory over the Tigers.
"The way we won, it gives us confidence," Thompson said. "I don't think it matters who steps into the team. We've got that belief and faith in our team now."
