Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights relying on cut-price squad with more than 40 per cent of their salary cap sidelined

By Robert Dillon
March 15 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Rivett will debut for the Knights on Friday night. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

IN the vicinity of $5 million worth of the Newcastle Knights' playing roster will be watching from the sidelines on Friday night as their cut-price replacements strive to become the first team to conquer NRL newcomers the Dolphins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.