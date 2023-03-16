12 Angry Men Saturday 1.30pm, 7.30pm & Sunday 1.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Metropolitan Players present the Newcastle premiere of an adaptation of the 1957 Academy Award-winning film of the same name.
A-League Men's football Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory 5pm, gates open 4pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Chicks Cover The Chair: A Tribute to Newcastle's Favourite Sons 7.30pm, Sydney Junction Hotel, Beaumont Street, Hamilton. Locals acts Well? Regikay, Elestial, Emily A. Smith, Hey Jan, Ragdoll and more cover Silverchair songs.
Dial Me For Murder Saturday 8pm & Sunday 2pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre St, Lambton. The opening weekend of the classic crime thriller.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Lake Macquarie Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
March Market 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Newcastle Antique Collectables Fair 2023 Saturday 9am to 5pm & Sunday 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground, Maitland.
Newcastle Fringe Festival Saturday & Sunday. Various programs explore comedy, theatre, children's theatre, music, dance, cabaret, burlesque, spoken word, performance art and circus. Visit newcastlefringe.com.au for full program listings.
Mr Snotbottom Comedian For Kids Saturday 10.30am, 3pm & Sunday 10.30am, 12pm, Brunker Theatre, Adamstown.
Outdoor Cinema at Maitland Gaol screening Escape from Alcatraz from 7.30pm. Gates open at 6.3pm. John Street, East Maitland.
Port Stephens Produce Market 9am to 1pm, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace.
Surfest Indigenous Classic Saturday & Sunday, Merewether Beach.
Touch Rugby League NSW Championships Saturday 9am to 5pm & Sunday 9am to 1pm, Ernie Calland Fields, Gateshead.
Wine Machine music festival 3pm to 11pm, Dalwood Estate, Dalwood. The line-up features Lime Cordiale, Hot Dub Time Machine, Bliss N'Eso, Northeast Party House, KLP and Grentperez.
Cessnock Family Day 10am to 4pm, Poppet Head Park, Kitchener Street, Cessnock. Free event with live music, markets, food stalls, kids jumping castle and face-painting and car display.
My Kids Market 9am to 12pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow. Buy, sell and recycle pre-loved babies and kids items.
Newcastle Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Perfect Sunday Markets 2pm to 6pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
The Sunday Muster 9am to 2pm, 1 Weakleys Drive, Thornton.
Kyle Lionhart 2pm, Sunday, Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
Mary Coughlan (IRE) 8.30pm, Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Pacific Avenue with Teddie, Midway, Thomas Porter, Goon Gremlins, Lost Plaza, 6pm, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
Piper Butcher, with Kingsley James, 7.30pm, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
The Badloves 1.30pm, Sunday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
The Golden Gaytimes 4pm, Sunday, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Tim Rogers & The Twin Set 8pm, Saturday, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Steve Poltz (USA) March 22, Lizotte's
Daryl Braithwaite March 23-24, Lizotte's
Liz Stringer & William Crighton March 24, Cambridge Hotel
Adam Newling March 24, Hamilton Station Hotel
Kingswood March 25, Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Grogans March 25, Cambridge Hotel
Red Hot Summer ft. Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, March 25, Roche Estate
Dan Brodie with Hana & Jessie Lee's Bad Habits, Ben Mastwyk & His Millions, Katie Bates, March 26, Grand Junction Hotel
Joel Leggett March 31, Cambridge Hotel
Pierce Brothers March 31, Speers Point Park
Rod Stewart (UK) & Cyndi Lauper (USA) April 1, Roche Estate
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.