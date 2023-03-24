Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle band dust gains big break with UK tour

By Nick Milligan
March 24 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
dust is Gabriel Stove (vocals, guitar), Justin Teale (lead guitar), Kye Cherry (drums), Adam Ridgway (guitar/sax) and Liam Smith (bass)

A serene synth loop plays beneath the whistles of native birds before an answering machine greeting appears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.