Investment means tracks for trials open in NSW

March 24 2023 - 3:00pm
The trial tracks at Cessnock (pictured) and Thirlmere have been upgraded. Picture supplied

Attention in recent weeks has been on major announcements around new TAB racetracks at Muswellbrook and Lithgow, but GRNSW has certainly not forgotten about preparing greyhounds for racing with CEO Rob Macaulay announcing on March 21 upgrades to trial tracks at Cessnock and Thirlmere.

