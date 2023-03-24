Investment means tracks for trials open in NSW

Attention in recent weeks has been on major announcements around new TAB racetracks at Muswellbrook and Lithgow, but GRNSW has certainly not forgotten about preparing greyhounds for racing with CEO Rob Macaulay announcing on March 21 upgrades to trial tracks at Cessnock and Thirlmere.
The work at both facilities continues the commitment of GRNSW to be the leader of safety innovation and world's best practice in greyhound track design.
Mr Macaulay - who was joined at each venue by the local members, Clayton Barr (Cessnock) and Nathaniel Smith (Wollondilly) - said the works at both trial tracks emphasised the important need for quality, safe venues for participants to educate their young dogs.
"Trials tracks such as Cessnock and the upgraded facility at Thirlmere are crucial to our owners and trainers, and particularly in these areas which have a large participant population," he said.
"Both regions are big participant jurisdictions, so it's really important to have quality trialling facilities available. We have made a number of a announcements recently about upgrading racetracks around the State, and bringing venues such as Muswellbrook and Lithgow up to the standard to allow both to host TAB meetings, but the importance of quality, and safe, trial tracks has not been lost on GRNSW."
In total $900,000 was invested in bringing the two trial tracks up to safety standard to allow trialling to commence.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
