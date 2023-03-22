THE Cambridge Hotel is going out with a bang.
The Hunter's most iconic live music venue will close its doors on June 25 in preparation for its redevelopment in student accommodation, but not before delivering the biggest farewell party ever seen in Newcastle.
Across three nights from June 23 to 25 the Cambridge will host a farewell street party, with two stages - one outside in Wood Street and the other inside the venue's main band room.
More than 10,000 punters are expected to attend the festival over the three nights.
Night one will be hip-hop themed, featuring No.1 ARIA artist Illy, 360, Drapht, Thundamentals, Seth Sentry and more.
Electronic duo Peking Duk will headline night two on Saturday, June 24, alongside The Rubens, Adam Newling, Jack River, Northeast Party House, and Newcastle acts Boo Seeka, Raave Tapes and Rum Jungle.
Rock commands centre stage on the final night led by British India, The Smith Street Band, Dune Rats, Hope D, Polish Club, Press Club and The Gooch Palms, before alt-rock legends Grinspoon perform the Cambridge's final set.
"The last three months are really gonna hit home for a lot of people," Cambridge licensee Dru Russell said.
"It'll be a good way to send it off."
The Cambridge has been overwhelmed with enquiries from music agents wanting their acts booked on the final weekend.
The line-up mostly focused on acts that have become Cambridge favourites over the past two decades.
"We wanted to get bands who have been loyal and loved by the venue over time," Russell said.
"British India have played here 20-plus times, they were a no-brainer and Jamo [Phil Jamieson] is a mate.
Jamieson told the Newcastle Herald last year he had "a very personal and real interaction with that venue" dating back to being 15 and standing outside the venue listening to Tumbleweed through the fence.
Newcastle pop-punk duo The Gooch Palms, which features married couple Leroy Macqueen and Kat Friend, met while working behind the bar at the Cambridge.
They're reforming The Gooch Palms for a one-off show.
For around 50 years the Cambridge has been one of Newcastle's most popular live music venues and a major component of the Australian touring circuit, hosting everyone from The Black Keys and The Beastie Boys to Tame Impala and Childish Gambino.
French-owned company Linkcity plan to spend $110 million redeveloping the site into a 19-storey student accommodation tower, housing around 500 students.
Meanwhile, the owners of the Cambridge have already began construction on a new live music venue as part of the King Street Hotel's redevelopment.
The expanded King Street Hotel is expected to open in June and will feature a 600-capacity mezzanine room next door to the existing venue.
The third level of the existing King Street Hotel building is being reconfigured into a smaller live music space.
