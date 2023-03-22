Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New Australian hip-hop documentary Burn Gently ignites a fire under the genre's long history

By Josh Leeson
March 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burn Gently's assistant director Kristina Hood and director Antony Attridge. Picture supplied

WHEN filmmaker Antony Attridge began interviewing artists for his documentary about the history of Australian hip-hop, one story kept being repeated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.