NutStock launched at Wickham Park Hotel to raise money for testicular cancer

By Josh Leeson & Jim Kellar
March 23 2023 - 1:00pm
NutStock creators Kurt Speirs and Matt Gilbert. The fund-raising music show is on Saturday at the Wickham Park Hotel. Picture by Jim Kellar

TWO Newcastle mates have taken their passion for fighting cancer to a new level, hosting the NutStock fund-raiser at the Wickham Park Hotel this Saturday from 2.30pm to 10pm, featuring seven local bands.

