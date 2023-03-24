Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga to head overseas for neurological tests following concussions

By Max McKinney
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 11:05am
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE skipper Kalyn Ponga will head overseas to seek further medical advice about his recent spate of concussions.

