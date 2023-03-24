NEWCASTLE skipper Kalyn Ponga will head overseas to seek further medical advice about his recent spate of concussions.
The Knights announced on Friday that Ponga, who suffered his fourth concussion in 10 months in Newcastle's round-two win over Wests Tigers, would travel to Canada to undergo neurological tests.
The technology used in the testing is not yet approved in Australia, but is in North America.
The club's chief medical officer Dr Jin Lee will accompany Ponga on the trip to Vancouver.
"Management of concussion is a complex issue for everyone involved, we see this an opportunity to gather additional information to assist Kalyn in his recovery," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"Our broader aim, under the guidance of Professor Levi, is to develop a model of care that will advance our capacity in supporting players with concussion.
"Kalyn remains in good spirits and wishes to thank everyone who has enquired about his health."
Ponga will fly abroad today but the Knights did not offer a date for his return.
The club pledged to keep its fans updated on his progress.
The decision to head overseas for testing follows consultation with independent concussion expert, Conjoint Professor of Neurology at the University of Newcastle, and HMRI Researcher Professor Chris Levi, the Knights said in a statement.
Ponga has not played since suffering his concussion in round two, but has been at training completing light drills separate to the team.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
