THE rain "didn't keep people away" from the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival on the weekend.
Project manager Melinda Alchin said it was "really wonderful" to see crowds return to the rock and roll extravaganza after the COVID pandemic saw the event cancelled one year and heavy downpours the following year meant the show and shine had to be called off.
"We are hoping to be at full capacity today," she said on Sunday morning, the final day of the event.
"People are starting to venture out again after the pandemic and there is so much on in the Hunter Valley this weekend.
"A lot of people told us they were doing both the airshow and the Nostalgia Festival."
IN THE NEWS:
The Hunter Valley Airshow is on again on Sunday at Cessnock Airport, as well as the third day of the Nostalgia Festival.
This year saw the return of the beloved fashion parade and high tea in Kurri's main street, and for the first time rockabilly entertainer Hot Rod Walt flew in from Atlanta, Georgia USA.
Other highlights are the retro marketplace, Shannon's Show and Shine and best dressed competitions.
This year would have been the festival's 20th year, if it weren't for a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020.
Visit www.kurrikurrinostalgiafestival.com.au for the full event program and tickets to paid events.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
