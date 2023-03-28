Prosecutors have dropped the most serious charge against a man accused of causing a crash at Ryhope in 2020 that killed father-of-three Trent Heffernan.
Nigerian national Innocent Oliver Idokoh, 41, was expected to face a trial in Newcastle District Court this week on a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death.
But after negotiations between the parties on Monday, the DPP ordered there be no further proceedings on the charge.
Idokoh's matter was then expected to be remitted to Newcastle Local Court downstairs where he the court heard the Jesmond man intended to plead guilty to the back-up charge of negligent driving occasioning death.
But after some delay, the lawyers in Idokoh's case were told the local court did not have time to briefly mention the matter and take the plea and the matter was instead adjourned.
Idokoh was charged after a head-on crash between his Toyota Corolla and Mr Heffernan's Hyundai Getz on Wakefield Road at Ryhope about 7.30am on November 29, 2020.
Police said when emergency services arrived at the scene both men were trapped in their vehicle.
Idokoh was removed from the wreckage and taken to John Hunter Hospital suffering leg injuries, while Mr Heffernan tragically died at the scene.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
