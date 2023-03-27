How Daniel Saifiti's partner inspired him to brave the pain barrier

KNIGHTS warhorse Daniel Saifiti has revealed how his partner Mikenzie McManus inspired him to brave the pain barrier in Sunday's 24-14 triumph against Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Saifiti suffered a partial dislocation of his right shoulder in Newcastle's previous game, against the Dolphins nine days earlier, and was initially expected to spend time on the sidelines.
But after watching Mikenzie deliver their first-born child, son Rocky Atenai, last Friday, Saifiti said the experience of childbirth put football injuries into context.
"I've got it easy," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously I was involved at the start, making him, but after that there wasn't a lot I could do, other than support Mikenzie. It was all up to her.
"I've got a new-found respect for mums, what they go through. She's a trooper and I'm so proud of her."
Saifiti said becoming a father was "the best feeling in the world".
"It's been a bit of a roller-coaster the last couple of days, but to become a father, and to get a win as well, it's really special," he said.
"I can't wait to get back there to the hospital to see Mikenzie and my little one, Rocky."
Saifiti said he was on an emotional high all weekend leading into the clash with Canberra.
"We got there at 7am on Friday and Mikenzie was induced and he was born at 8.30 that night," he said.
"It was a late night, that's for sure. I didn't get much sleep before our captain's run.
"But it was such a beautiful thing."
He admitted he feared for the worst when he heard two cracks in his shoulder after making a hit-up against the Dolphins.
"I've had a reconstruction of this shoulder, and that was the first thing I thought of after that tackle," he said.
"It's the first injury I've had to it since the reconstruction. I did some damage to the labrum, but there's no structural damage.
"It's one of those things where it comes back to playing through the pain."
After the suspension of his twin sibling Jacob, who was sent off for a high tackle in round two against Wests Tigers and copped a five-game ban, Daniel was determined to play against Canberra, and the NSW Origin prop delivered a powerful display.
In 51 minutes against the Raiders' big-name pack, which included internationals Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine end Elliott Whitehead, he carted the ball 163 metres and made 35 tackles.
"With Jacob out, I was always going to play," he said. "I didn't train pretty much all week, and it's pretty sore now, and I guess it'll be the same again this week, too."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said Saifiti and Tyson Frizell, who courageously returned from an ankle injury, basically did "nothing" with their teammates before Saturday's final ball-work session.
"It's been a massive week for Daniel," O'Brien said.
"He's had other news, off the field, that's been outstanding for him and our club.
"Earlier in the week it wasn't looking great. But to their credit, the physios and medical team have been outstanding."
