Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Daniel Saifiti's partner inspired him to brave the pain barrier

By Robert Dillon
March 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Saifiti's partner Mikenzie McManus has delivered their first child, a bouncing baby boy named Rocky Atenai. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS warhorse Daniel Saifiti has revealed how his partner Mikenzie McManus inspired him to brave the pain barrier in Sunday's 24-14 triumph against Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.