Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

REVIEW: Dust delivers exhilarating debut of post-punk tension on et cetera, etc

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dust's et cetera, etc.
Dust's et cetera, etc.

DUST might be a young band, but they have already learnt the power of dynamics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.