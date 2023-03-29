DUST might be a young band, but they have already learnt the power of dynamics.
More Manchester than Hunter, the Newcastle five-piece's debut EP et cetera, etc is wrought with tension and ambition. The tracks like the pulsating The Gutter and Alternator pay an obvious nod to Britain's post-punk revival bands like Idles and Shame.
Despite The Gutter's clumsy lyrics about socio-economics, Gabriel Stove's pulsating post-punk riff and Kye Cherry's driving drums creates an intoxicating mix.
However, what truly separates Dust is the saxophonist Adam Ridgway. The squalls of sax adds a fresh texture to the chaos on Alternator and it builds the drama beautifully on Ward 52.
On Joy (Guilt) Stove's spoken-word vocal explores life's anxieties "stop, panic, stop, drive, crash, die, stop, start, guilt," while the band slowly morphs into an confluence of sound.
It's been years since a Newcastle band has attracted the kind of hype that's surrounds Dust. Et cetera proves it's deserved.
A maiden European tour supporting Wollongong's Hockey Dad beckons. The poms will eat Dust up.
