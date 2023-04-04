PHOENIX Crossland will fill the void at five-eighth when the Newcastle Knights take on the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Already without first-choice No.6 Kalyn Ponga, the Knights lost Tyson Gamble to a concussion against Manly on Saturday and Crossland, who replaced Gamble during the 32-all draw, will resume the play-making duties again this week.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has opted to keep the 22-year-old in the halves despite the inclusion of Kurt Mann, who returns after spending a week on the sidelines under the NRL's new concussion protocols.
Mann suffered a head knock in the side's 24-14 win over Canberra at home in round four. He replaces Crossland as the bench utility with Jack Johns remaining at lock.
The Warriors, who are placed second after three consecutive wins, named captain Tohu Harris to return from injury and start at No. 13.
Outside-back Daillin Watene-Zelezniak also appears a chance to return after being included on an extended bench.
The Warriors claimed a 20-12 win over Newcastle in New Zealand in round one.
Starting side (vs Warriors)
1. Lachlan Miller
2. Dominic Young
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Phoenix Crossland
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Jack Johns
Interchange
14. Kurt Mann
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Mat Croker
17. Brodie Jones
Extended bench
18. Enari Tuala
19. Dylan Lucas
20. Tom Cant
21. Hymel Hunt
22. Ryan Rivett
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
