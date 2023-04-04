Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights name team for round-six NRL clash with the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Easter Sunday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

PHOENIX Crossland will fill the void at five-eighth when the Newcastle Knights take on the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.