Dominic Young scores four tries as Newcastle Knights draw 32-all with Manly in golden point thriller

KNIGHTS winger Dominic Young provided the perfect response to being dropped by scoring four tries in Saturday's thrilling golden-point draw with Manly at Glenn Willow Oval, in Mudgee.
The English international played in reserve grade last week after making a host of errors in Newcastle's round-three defeat by the Dolphins, but he was recalled for the Manly clash when Hymel Hunt was ruled out with a rib injury.
Young, who has reportedly agreed to join Sydney Roosters next year, scored tries in the 24th, 33rd, 56th and 79th minutes, taking him to seven for the season - the most in the NRL.
His fourth try locked scores at 32-all and took the game to golden point. Neither side was able to break the stalemate, despite a host of field goal attempts.
The Knights recovered from an early 10-0 deficit to lead 22-16 at the end of a helter-skelter first half.
They increased that advantage to 12 points midway through the second half but were run down by a fast-finishing Manly.
Manly surged out of the blocks with tries by back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu and winger Christian Tuipulotu, but the Knights capitalised when Olakau'atu was sin-binned for a professional foul.
A minute later, winger Greg Marzhew scored his third try in two games for Newcastle, followed five minutes later by a try from lock Jack Johns after a Daniel Saifiti short ball.
Nine minutes later, Newcastle back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon was sent to the sin-bin for a high shot on Eagles forward Sean Keppie.
But the Knights took that setback in their stride and, with only 12 men on the field, grabbed the lead with Young's first try.
Four minutes later, Manly equalised through centre Brad Parker.
But Newcastle then created a overlap with a clever blindside play and Young flashed over for his second try.
The towering Englishman made it a treble in the 56th minute after finishing off a spectacular team try from deep in Newcastle's territory, to give the Knights a 28-16 lead.
But Manly hit back soon afterwards when back-rower Kelma Tuilagi crashed over, reducing Newcastle's deficit to six points.
The Sea Eagles were back on level terms when substitute hooker Kaeo Weekes scored in the 68th minute and winger Reuben Garrick converted.
Two minutes later, Manly spun the ball to Garrick and he dived over, inches from the left-hand sideline, to reclaim the lead, 32-28.
There was controversy in the 75th minute when Knights centre Bradman Best appeared to have scored, only for the video referee to rule he had lost the ball in attempting to ground it.
But the Knights were not deterred, and Young scored in the corner two minutes from full-time after catching a Phoenix Crossland cross-field kick.
That left fullback Lachlan Miller with a kick from wide out to win the game, which he hooked to the left.
That took the game to golden point.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.