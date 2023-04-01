Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dominic Young scores four tries as Newcastle Knights draw 32-all with Manly in golden point thriller

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 1 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Tyson Gamble runs into a crunching Manly tackle on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images
Newcastle's Tyson Gamble runs into a crunching Manly tackle on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images

KNIGHTS winger Dominic Young provided the perfect response to being dropped by scoring four tries in Saturday's thrilling golden-point draw with Manly at Glenn Willow Oval, in Mudgee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.