Newcastle Olympic captain Laura Hall voices frustration over men's and women's NPL NNSW fixture changes

By Renee Valentine
March 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Olympic captain Laura Hall believes more could have been done to get their NPLW game on this weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Northern NSW Football have defended the move to shift a men's NPL match between New Lambton and Valentine to Darling Street Oval this weekend while Newcastle Olympic's women's game was postponed.

