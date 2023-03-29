Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic midfielder Kobie Ferguson is out to stay injury free after making her return against Newcastle Olympic in NPLW NNSW round 4: 2023

By Renee Valentine
March 29 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow midfielder Kobie Ferguson is back in action. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Broadmeadow midfielder Kobie Ferguson is back in action. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Kobie Ferguson says staying injury free is the No.1 priority after playing her first match minutes in over 600 days on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.