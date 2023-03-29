CHLAYTON Frans left a few people "scratching their heads" when he gave up a professional contract at North Harbour to move across the Tasman for a crack at the Shute Shield with the Hunter Wildfires.
Frans played under-20s with the Auckland Blues last year, had a training contract with their Super Rugby side and a deal with North Harbour to play in the National Provincial Championship (NPC) until the of 2024.
He trained full-time with the Blues alongside the likes of All Blacks Dal Papalii and Akira Ioane.
"Dal and Akira play my position and are still pretty young," he said. "I learnt a lot from them."
However, Frans' progression was stalled by a badly broken jaw he sustained playing for North Harbour in the NPC preseason last July. He was sidelined for most of the competition. It also gave him an opportunity to reassess his playing future.
"I felt I needed a fresh start," said Frans, who turned 21 last week. "I had a bad injury at the tail end of last year and didn't get a chance to play a lot of rugby.
"I thought about going to Europe but Newcastle was a better fit. I wanted to play in the Shute Shield and wasn't too keen on living in Sydney.
"I had a lot of people scratch their head at my decision. They didn't think it made sense on paper. I was contracted full-time to play NPC until the end of 2024.
"It was a call I made for myself. I needed to get out of my comfort zone. My aim is to earn a full-time contract with an Australian Super Rugby club."
Frans will take the first step towards that goal on Saturday when the 105 kilogram, 191cm blindside breakaway makes his Shute Shield debut against Manly in the season-opener at No.2 Sportsground.
"I'm pretty excited for it," he said. "I used the preseason to work my way up. I have to do my job and bring as much to the team as I can.
"Off the field, I have settled in pretty well. It is my first time moving out of home. I miss the family and that sort of thing. They were very supportive of my coming over here and testing myself."
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said Frans provided a new dimension in attack as an edge runner.
"He is big, athletic and has a ton of speed," Coleman said. "He is tackle-breaker and has an offload as well. He has proved a real handful in the trials."
Morgan Innes played No.6 last season, but has shifted to lock, with Ngarhue Jones on the bench.
"That combination gives us a bit more mobility," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "Ngarhue missed a bit of preseason with injury and needs a bit more match fitness. He will be a fresh reserve and will bring a lot of aggression off the bench."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
