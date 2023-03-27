POWER-PACKED hooker Andrew Tuala has been called up by the NSW Waratahs and will miss the Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield opener against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Waratahs hooker David Poreki was replaced early in the second half of the 24-14 loss to the Chiefs. Back-up hooker Mahe Vailanu is already sidelined with a knee injury. Tahs props Angus Bell, Archer Holz and Tiaan Tuakipulu are also injured.
Tuala has played both positions in Super Rugby and returned a fortnight ago from an injury stint with the Houston Sabercats in the US Major League Rugby.
"That is what we are about - creating a pathway for players to go to the next level," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "It is bitter sweet though, the timing of it. It is an injury cover training contract, which is a minimum four weeks."
Phil Bradford, who was a stand out at hooker last season, is recovering from tendonitis in his groin and is in doubt for round one.
Hamish Moore shared the hooking role with Tuala in the 48-25 trial win over Bond University.
"Hamish has only played one trial but he played first grade colts for Easts and played off the bench in first grade," Coleman said. "We are confident we have the depth to cover it."
As well as Tuala, the Wildfires are likely to be without strike centre Alex Pohla, who is struggling with a wrist injury he suffered a month ago.
"It hasn't been responding to treatment," Coleman said. "He had an MRI on Friday and we are awaiting results. Tommy Watson has been killing it at 13. You rarely have your best XV on the paddock at the one time. You have to ensure you have enough depth to cover it. We are in a lot better position than we have ever been. There will be no excuses come Saturday."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
