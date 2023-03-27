Newcastle Herald
NSW Waratahs call-up for Hunter Wildfires hooker Andrew Tuala

March 28 2023 - 7:00am
Hunter Wildfires front-rower Andrew Tuala hits the ball up in the 48-25 trial win over Bond University. Tuala has been called up by the NSW Waratahs. Picture by Stewart Hazell

POWER-PACKED hooker Andrew Tuala has been called up by the NSW Waratahs and will miss the Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield opener against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

