CHRIS Adams says it's hard to pinpoint exactly why, but he simply felt compelled to return to Lakes.
Almost a decade on from leading the Seagulls to Newcastle Rugby League premiership success, the former Knights hooker has moved back for one last hurrah at Cahill Oval. He turns 37 later this year.
"There was no call. I was playing down at Toukley last year [2022] and I kept thinking that I might only have one more year of footy left, I wouldn't mind going back to Lakes," Adams told the Newcastle Herald.
Adams, now a concreter who featured in eight NRL games between 2012 and 2016, played the last of three campaigns at Lakes in 2017.
Outside of returning Jay Sullivan, two-time NSW Country player of the year Adams will be the sole Seagulls player from the 2015 grand final.
He admits training alongside younger players "keeps you driving" and in terms of his current role, Adams remains flexible saying "I'm happy to play anywhere".
Lakes coach Ian Bourke says the experienced campaigner will be part of Saturday's first-grade squad, opening the club's calendar following a bye last weekend.
"When I sat down and spoke to Bourkey I just said I wanted to finish my career off there," Adams said.
"He asked me where do you want to play and I said I wanted to play first grade. But obviously if I'm not up to it and I play reserve grade, then I play reserve grade.
"It's not really about me wanting to play hooker, I even said I'm happy to play anywhere and I'd just try and do a job the best I can."
Daniel Peck and Nash Birch are options at hooker with Dylan Phythian and Jack Kelly in the halves. Lakes are away to Maitland and The Entrance before hosting the Northern Hawks on April 15.
* MAITLAND plan to wear a retro uniform as they mark 50 years since the club's 1973 premiership. Not only the old black and white style, but Newcastle's title holders will also revert to original forward numbers - meaning prop Sam Anderson will don the famed No.8 jersey of Pickers legend Terry Pannowitz. The likes of Ken Shine and UK-based Keith Pollard will be among those attending the reunion.
* UITI Baker appears on track to line up for new club Souths against old side Central at Townson Oval on Saturday after missing round one.
* THE BULLDOGS' game with Wyong this weekend looks destined for the Central Coast with Kurri Sportsground now closed until Monday because of drainage issues resurfacing.
* TWO clubs - Central and Macquarie - haven't entered the Newcastle RL under-19 competition for 2023, leaving it with seven teams.
* LADDER: Cessnock 2, Maitland 2, Wyong 2, Wests 2, Central 2, Lakes 0, Macquarie 0, Hawks 0, Entrance 0, Kurri 0, Souths 0.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
