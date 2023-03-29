Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Former NRL hooker Chris Adams relishes return to Lakes almost decade after Newcastle Rugby League premiership

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CHRIS Adams says it's hard to pinpoint exactly why, but he simply felt compelled to return to Lakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.