How new fullback Lachlan Miller gave the Newcastle Knights a Turbo injection

AS Knights coach Adam O'Brien pores over the video and tries to devise a plan to contain Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic on Saturday, rest assured that Sea Eagles mentor Anthony Seibold will be paying similarly close attention to Newcastle's No.1, Lachlan Miller.
Trbojevic might stand 14 centimetres taller and weigh 18 kilograms more than his diminutive opposite number, but Miller has had a "Turbo" like impact since joining the Knights from Cronulla late in the pre-season.
In his four appearances this year, the 28-year-old has gained 810 metres in attack - second in the NRL behind Canterbury winger Jacob Kiraz (866m).
He is actually averaging more yardage per game than Origin and Test star Trbojevic (190m), and more tackle breaks each week (nine compared to six).
Throw in two tries, a couple of booming goals from the sidelines in last week's 24-14 win against Canberra and two try assists, and the Knights are not surprisingly "delighted with how he has fitted in and what he is producing on the field," in the words of Newcastle's director of football, Peter Parr.
Given that he has played a total of 11 NRL games, after debuting for the Sharks midway through last season, the Tokyo Olympian admits he is still a work in progress with plenty of room for improvement.
"Obviously each game I'm learning," he told the Newcastle Herald. "There's still a lot of things I want to work on, a lot of things I'm missing in games.
"So it's good to have people around me who've got a lot of experience, like Jacko [Jackson Hastings] and KP [Kalyn Ponga], and in time, hopefully I'll keep getting better."
Miller said he had felt "really comfortable" since arriving in Newcastle at the end of January to start his three-season tenure, barely a fortnight before playing in his first trial.
"I'm very fortunate to have been given this opportunity and the boys and the club have really made me feel welcome and helped me settle in," he said.
As well as his skill set and blinding pace, the former Coffs Harbour Comets product has shown a terrier-like refusal to back away from confrontations.
He joked that as one of six siblings, every meal time was a competition, adding: "Just for the record, I can't fight."
But he exemplifies the type of feisty spirit O'Brien wants to see in all his troops.
"We've spoken about how we wanted to be a tough football team, and I think we've shown that in the first few rounds," Miller said.
"That's kind of what I build my game on.
"Hopefully I can use my skills on the back of that ... I've never been the best player in the team, or the biggest player, so I've had to rely on my competitive nature."
As for Saturday's clash with Manly in Mudgee, Miller said he always studied rival fullbacks and was a fan of Trbojevic's, but did not see it as a chance to measure himself.
"I like watching them and taking notes," he said.
"At the end of the day, I have to stick to my game and the team's processes. But he's an exceptional player."
