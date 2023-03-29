Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

How new fullback Lachlan Miller gave the Newcastle Knights a Turbo injection

By Robert Dillon
March 29 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian rugby union sevens international Lachlan Miller has been a revelation since joining the Knights from Cronulla in the pre-season. Picture Getty Images
Former Australian rugby union sevens international Lachlan Miller has been a revelation since joining the Knights from Cronulla in the pre-season. Picture Getty Images

AS Knights coach Adam O'Brien pores over the video and tries to devise a plan to contain Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic on Saturday, rest assured that Sea Eagles mentor Anthony Seibold will be paying similarly close attention to Newcastle's No.1, Lachlan Miller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.