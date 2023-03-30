THE most famous surname in the history of the Knights will feature in another memorable chapter when Newcastle tackle Manly in Mudgee on Saturday.
Brothers Jack and Cooper Johns - the sons and nephews respectively of club legends Matthew and Andrew - will clash for the first time at NRL level.
Jack was named earlier this week as Newcastle's lock, replacing Kurt Mann, who has been stood down after suffering a concussion in last week's win against Canberra.
Cooper, meanwhile, was promoted from standby player to Manly's starting line-up on Thursday after regular five-eighth Josh Schuster was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.
It will be the 13th top-grade appearance of 25-year-old Jack's career.
Cooper, 23, has also played 12 games in the NRL, including 11 for his former club, Melbourne Storm.
Andrew and Matthew played alongside each other for Newcastle, NSW and Australia and starred in the Knights' 1997 grand final triumph.
Other than in their family's backyard in Cessnock, they played against each other only once - when Matthew returned to Newcastle with Cronulla in 2002 and copped a 52-8 hammering.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.