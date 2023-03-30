KIRSTEN Smith describes it as "the perfect fit".
Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) has named its women's player of the year award in honour of former Australian representative Sally Griffiths.
Smith become the first recipient since the rebrand, feeling honoured to score such a prize.
"I think it's the perfect fit to have someone like Sally recognised for everything she's done," Smith told the Newcastle Herald.
"She helped pave the way. I don't think it's easy coming from a country town anyway, especially at that time and there wouldn't have been as much as opportunity as we have now to succeed.
"They would have been paying for everything and I think it's a really nice touch for Newcastle cricket to recognise her."
Novocastrian all-rounder Griffiths, aged 59 and inducted into the Cricket NSW hall of fame 12 months ago, notched up seven Tests and 32 one-day internationals for Australia between 1985 and 1995.
She played senior cricket with City in men's grade competition prior to female-only options.
The Sally Griffiths Medal was unveiled just ahead of last week's NDCA presentation at Club Charlestown.
Smith took out the top gong for 2022-23.
The 23-year-old batter steered City to the T20 Women's Cup final, captained Newcastle in the T20 Regional Bash and again went away with the Bush Breakers for the Australian Country Championships, falling just shy of an elusive title.
However, for the first time in a decade, Smith didn't play with Sydney club Northern Districts.
"I've been commuting since I was in year seven, which is 10 seasons. I'm only young and I just wanted a summer. It was a bit strange not playing but I think I needed that little reset, that little break," she said.
Smith watched with interest the evolution of Greater Hunter Coast, who reached semi-finals in their maiden under-18 Brewer Shield campaign.
Waratah-Mayfield's Emma-Jayne Howe was the inaugural NDCA women's player of the year in 2021-22, prior to the Sally Griffiths Medal.
"Even something as small as that [introducing a women's award], shows they are wanting to grow the game in Newcastle," Smith said.
Smith completed a City double, with Sussex-bound wicketkeeper-batsman Oli Carter picking up NDCA men's player of the year.
During last week's presentation the NDCA also revealed a men's team of the year, based on statistics from the first-grade competition: Nathan Price, Carter, Rhys Hanlon, Joe Merlino, Ben Balcomb, Logan Weston, Jake Hainsworth (wk), Daniel Bailey, Callum Gabriel, Thomas O'Neill, Daniel Williams.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
