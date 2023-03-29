A Warabrook laundromat that employs 56 people with a disability has highlighted the importance of inclusion and equality.
The commercial laundry, which celebrated its 20th anniversary on Wednesday, is run by Aruma - a disability services provider.
Laundry manager Andrew Furner said the Warabrook site had 112 staff in total.
"I have supported employees [with disabilities] and able-bodied staff," Andrew said.
Asked how it was to manage the business, he said: "It's brilliant".
"It's one of the most rewarding jobs I've ever had."
Andrew said the business reflected the way society had changed.
"A lot of these people have been through school back in the day, where they would have been stereotyped and virtually put in a corner," he said.
"Now that we're more open-armed and aware of what's happening with disabilities and mental health, it's given a lot more opportunities for inclusion and being equal.
"To be quite honest, I hold a management title but I'm no different to anyone else here.
"It's about getting out on the floor and rubbing shoulders with these guys. The line of business we're in, we are competitive.
"We hire out accommodation linen to some of the biggest places in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley. We've had those clients for many years. We continually keep improving with the services we offer."
These clients include Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley, Mercure Hunter Valley Gardens, Novotel Newcastle and Rydges Newcastle.
Disabilities among the workers include acquired brain injuries, Down syndrome, autism, intellectual disabilities and mental health disorders, including schizophrenia.
Christine Walsh, who works at the laundromat, has a condition that affects her "fine and gross motor skills".
As well as working at the laundromat for the past five years, she has been working in other jobs through Aruma and its predecessor House With No Steps for the past 18 years.
Christine, 34, enjoys "getting along with people" in the job and "trying to get the contracts out", which she considers a good challenge.
She works on products like sheets, pillows, serviettes and doonas.
"I do a whole lot of things at the laundry."
She likes being "a team member" and socialising with workmates outside of work.
Plus, it's good having an income.
"It helps me pay off my car," she said.
Brett Lacey, Aruma's executive general manager for community and employment, said "the most important thing is that the jobs give everybody a purpose".
"For many, they've not had the opportunity to be in a workplace before where they're valued for their contribution," Brett said.
Andrew said the job gave people with disabilities the "satisfaction of being in a team environment".
"They're accomplishing a job and a service we do for other people that are going away to enjoy themselves [in accommodation]."
He said the inclusion factor was a big part of the workplace, which was "a social outlet as well".
"A lot of them do things outside of work like ten pin bowling, sport and social gatherings, but some of them don't. A lot of their friends are at work."
Aruma has three other businesses in the Newcastle area that employ more than 260 people with a disability. They are in manufacturing, medical packaging and grounds and outdoor work for contractors such as Telstra.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.