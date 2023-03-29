Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Light Read

Aruma's Warabrook laundromat marks 20th anniversary, while celebrating support for people with a disability

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 30 2023 - 10:48am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Robens and Christine Walsh at the Warabrook laundromat. Picture by Marina Neil
Glenn Robens and Christine Walsh at the Warabrook laundromat. Picture by Marina Neil

A Warabrook laundromat that employs 56 people with a disability has highlighted the importance of inclusion and equality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.