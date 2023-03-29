Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Have Your Say

Labor councillors hold out on demand for clarity over Newcastle Supercars crowd numbers

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published March 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe asked for council's support to write to Supercars CEO Shane Howard asking for race attendance data. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe asked for council's support to write to Supercars CEO Shane Howard asking for race attendance data. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A Newcastle councillor says she feels "disturbed" her request for specific Supercars attendance data was shot down by her colleagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.