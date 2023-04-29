Alexander's story begins innocently enough: "I went to ukulele orchestra and I saw Homaira. She showed me a video of her sister's house [in Afghanistan] burning down and she also showed me the photo of her uncle's house who had been bombed, and her dead uncle. I have four sisters and I just thought 'oh my god, if they were my sisters I'd just be going insane'. I had this horrible feeling she'd be telling me her sisters were dead."