Lambton Jaffas edge closer to NPL leaders Azzurri with tight win

A 10-man Lambton Jaffas cut Charlestown Azzurri's lead to two points in the NPL men's Northern NSW premiership race with a 3-2 victory at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Backing up from a midweek 2-1 defeat to Maitland where they lost Reece Papas and Cameron Howard to red cards, Jaffas were again undermanned when substitute Dylan Newbold was sent off in the 69th minute with his side 2-1 ahead. Newbold, who came on in the first half for the injured Matt Hoole, was given a straight red for a last-man foul.
However, Lambton extended their lead in the 83rd minute when Josh Benson finished a breakaway counterattack started by Bailey Newton.
Azzurri were back in the hunt just three minutes later when Dean Pettit smashed home a first-time, back-post volley, but Lambton hung on.
The result was a second loss for Charlestown (21 points) this year and lifted Jaffas to second spot on 19 points after nine rounds.
Coach David Tanchevski felt his side were "hard done by" with the send offs midweek and he praised the character of his squad to hold on late a man down on Sunday.
"We had to use the whole bench and the young guys that came on did really well," Tanchevski said.
"The boys who had to step up today with a couple of players out stepped up and it was good to see.
"I thought it was a good game and we played well the first 15-20 minutes, then they probably got back on top for a period in the first half then we finished strong. Then we were doing well and the send off comes and we have to play a bit different.
"Eventually luck will turn our way and we won't get these early injuries and the send offs, and hopefully we'll get on a bit of a roll, but I think we've won six of our last seven so it's been a good run. We've just got to try to keep the momentum going now."
Lambton led in the 14th minute when Sam Webb fired a shot back across keeper Nathan Archbold after a run and through ball from Kale Bradbery.
Charlestown levelled in the 24th minute when Spaniard Miguel Angel Fernandez's side-foot finish capped a slick counterattack.
Jaffas, though, were back in front at half-time thanks to a thunderous right-foot strike by Ben Hay from long-range in stoppage time.
On Sunday at Macquarie Field, Weston beat last-placed Lake Macquarie 4-0 to rise to 17 points and third spot from eight games.
The Bears led 3-0 at the break after strikes from Jacob Dundas (5th minute) and Liam Wilson (23rd), and a tap-in from Mitch Dobson (37th). Ben Clouten made it 4-0 in the 71st.
On Saturday, fifth-placed Broadmeadow (14 points) thumped Adamstown (five) 5-0 on the road, Cooks Hill held Maitland (both on nine points) to a scoreless draw at Cooks Square Park and Edgeworth (16) came from a goal down to beat Valentine (eight) 2-1 away.
On Friday night, Newcastle Olympic (13) downed New Lambton (five) 2-1 at Alder Park.
Jye Rodway put Olympic up in the third minute and Lachlan Griffiths doubled the lead in the 24th with a class solo effort. Joel Caldwell gave New Lambton hope in the 73rd with a header off a corner.
Broadmeadow led 4-0 inside 25 minutes with a double from Riley Smith and goals to Dom Brymora and Bailey Wells. Sam Kamper scored their other goal in the 49th.
Tyrone Mulder put Valentine ahead in the 65th minute at Hunter Sports Centre before Sam Harper equalised at a goalmouth scramble (74th) and Joe Melmeth (85th) glanced in a header off a corner.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
