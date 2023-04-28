Windale faces lowest socio-economic advantage in NSW

Windale faces the lowest level of socio-economic advantage of the 606 postcodes in NSW, according to new Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
The suburb, which contains a high proportion of social housing dwellings, had the second-lowest rank in Australia on the ABS's Index of Relative Socio-economic Advantage and Disadvantage (IRSAD).
Only Woorabinda, south-west of Rockhampton, ranked lower on the IRSAD, which measures a combination of income, education and occupation.
Kurri Kurri was also in the bottom 10 postcodes in NSW with a population of more than 2000, and nearby Weston was in the bottom 15.
Sydney postcodes dominated the top 10 nationally and filled 42 of the top 50 places.
The coastal 2291 postcode, covering Merewether and The Junction, was the highest-scoring area in the Hunter and the only postcode in the region to make the top 10 per cent nationally.
But the Hunter's most advantaged postcode ranked only 104 in NSW, behind a long line of Sydney suburbs.
The highest-ranked suburbs in the Hunter were clustered around Newcastle's inner-city.
The central Newcastle 2300 postcode, which includes Newcastle East, Cooks Hill and The Junction, ranked 131 in the state, and the Wickham and Maryville postcode of 2293 was close behind at 142.
Adamstown ranked 165, New Lambton 176, Eleebana-Warners Bay 189, Islington 201, Tocal 222, Carrington 223, Hamilton 224, Broadmeadow 253, Blackbutt 254 and Charlestown-Redhead 259.
Some of Newcastle's better-ranking suburbs scored highly for education and occupation, but relatively low for economic resources, in part due to the mix of housing in these areas.
The 2300 postcode was an extreme example, scoring in the top 10 per cent for education and occupation but in the bottom 20 per cent for financial resources.
Wickham and Maryville were in the top 20 per cent for education and occupation but below the median for economic resources.
Suburbs in and around Maitland scored well for income and assets, but lower for education and occupation.
The mining town of Muswellbrook's 2333 postcode ranked well down at 540 out of 606 in NSW and was in the bottom 10 per cent nationally on the ABS index of education and occupation.
None of the Hunter's local government areas were among the top 10 per cent nationally for socio-economic advantage, but Newcastle was in the ninth decile with a score of 1012.
Lake Macquarie was the second-highest-ranked Hunter LGA with a score of 891, putting it in the top 30 per cent across Australia along with Dungog and Singleton.
Maitland was in the top 40 per cent, Port Stephens and Upper Hunter in the top half, Cessnock in the bottom 30 per cent and Muswellbrook in the bottom 20 per cent.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
