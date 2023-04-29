Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

REVIEW: Smashing Pumpkins headline killer World Is A Vampire evening of rock and wrestling

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated April 30 2023 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BILLY Corgan has never been afraid to challenge the norms of rock'n'roll with his Smashing Pumpkins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.