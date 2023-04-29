BILLY Corgan has never been afraid to challenge the norms of rock'n'roll with his Smashing Pumpkins.
Who else would have been ambitious, and perhaps self-indulgent, enough to release a 28-track double album in Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, filled with piano and string arrangements, in the midst of the alternative-rock era?
Almost 30 years later Corgan is still pushing the conventions of rock'n'roll by combining live music with professional wrestling.
On Saturday night The Smashing Pumpkins' The World Is A Vampire Tour with fellow US alt-rock legends Jane's Addiction rolled into the Newcastle Entertainment Centre for an evening of power-slams and even more powerful riffs.
Professional wrestlers from Corgan's NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) fought against competitors from the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia) in a ring situated behind the sound desk.
The bouts - which included appearances from Newcastle Pro Wrestling's Adam Hoffman and Jessica Troy - were held between musical sets and gave the crowd a small taste of the crazy world of theatre that is pro wrestling.
Corgan watched some of the early bouts from ringside, looking on like a casual punter in a cap and scarf.
While the matches lacked the pizzazz of big-time WWE-style action or storylines, which are central to wrestling's appeal, it was well received by the audience and provided a colourful alternative to watching roadies set up the stage.
However, it felt more of a humorous sideshow than a spectacle in its own right.
But when it comes to a spectacle, not much clotheslines you harder than Amyl & The Sniffers.
If there is a support band who could potentially blow Jane's Addiction and the Pumpkins off the stage its these scruffy-looking Melbournians, who have become arguably Australia's most exciting rock band.
Frontwoman Amy Taylor was like a rabid chihuahua, as her bandmates belted out a blistering set of punk-ish pub rock.
Beer-soaked love song, Security, whipped up the circle pit early on and the momentum continued through Got You and Guided By Angels.
Knifey, dedicated to "the ladies and the trans crew" was another highlight.
After previously playing shows at the Small Ballroom and Newcastle Hotel, Amyl & The Sniffers were seasoned pros on the big stage. You suspect the next time they perform at the Broaadmeadow shed they won't be warming up someone else's audience.
Jane's Addiction are one of those truly unique bands that inspired many others to far greater commercial success. The Los Angeles band's first two albums Nothing's Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990) are creative peaks in the alternative rock scene's most fertile era.
Perry Farrell, 64, has lived the life of several rock stars, but remains a potent frontman. Much like Corgan, his high-pitched vocal is an acquired taste but it's perfect for Jane's Addiction's chaotic fusion of psych, metal and funk.
Been Caught Stealing and Jane Says, sung while Perry held a wine bottle, brought the crowd to life. But for sheer energy Mountain Song was the peak of the set, electrifying the crowd.
The floor of the Entertainment Centre swelled in anticipation for the Pumpkins, or maybe half the crowd had been stuck in drinks queues while Jane's Addiction played.
It's gotta be said that the Entertainment Centre falls a long way short of what Newcastle music fans deserve for major concerts. The amenities, such as toilets, food outlets and bars, feel older than the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction and are frankly embarrassing compared to similar venues in Sydney.
If you weren't wearing ear pugs, your ears were probably still ringing on Sunday morning. Smashing Pumpkins were loud. Very bloody loud.
The sonic assault began early with crowd favourites Bullet With Butterfly Wings and Today following Empires from the band's latest album ATUM. The former song's opening lyrics "the world is a vampire" gave the tour its name.
Corgan lived up to the vampire role, dressed in a long black trench coat with a symbol written on his white bald head.
The latest version of The Pumpkins features foundation members Jimmy Chamberlin (drums) and James Iha (guitar), alongside long-time guitarist Jeff Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and Australian vocalist Katie Coles.
Having Iha back in the fold was a particular treat for Pumpkins fans after he missed the band's 2008 and 2015 tours. Iha and Corgan's visceral and fuzzed-out guitar exchanges are central to the Pumpkins sound.
Mellon Collie track We Only Come Out At Night provided a brief respite from the wall of sound, as did the mid-set appearance of The Church's Under The Milky Way.
Sung by Iha and accompanied by Corgan on acoustic guitar it was a touching moment and spoke to the band's appreciation of Australian music.
This led into a comical vocal exchange with Corgan and the crowd urging Iha to perform his Chicken Salt Rap and an emotive acoustic rendition of Tonight, Tonight which brought several audience members to tears.
A double punch of Cherub Rock and Zero then eviscerated any pangs of nostalgia as the Pumpkins showcased why at their heart they're a wicked blend of metal and psych, served with rock melodies.
The nostalgia returned for a singalong 1979, before new song Beguiled and a drawn-out version of the Siamese Dream epic, Silverfuck, ended the night on a slightly anti-climatic note with no encore.
But that's the Corgan and Smashing Pumpkins' way. They've never followed the established norms of rock'n'roll, and why should they?
