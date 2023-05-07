Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Northstars go down 4-3 to Canberra then beat Central Coast Rhinos 13-3 in AIHL: 2023

May 7 2023 - 7:30pm
Francis Drolet, pictured in action last season, scored three goals for the Northstars on Sunday. Picture by AK Hockey Shots.
Coach Kevin Noble rued a lack of urgency as the Newcastle Northstars lost 4-3 to Canberra on Saturday night but would have been much happier with the response in a 13-3 win against Central Coast Rhinos on Sunday.

