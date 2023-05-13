Mooring: There are 35 "courtesy" public moorings around the lake. We take advantage of these at Pulbah Island, Murrays Beach, Point Wolstoncroft, Browns Point, Croudace Bay, Belmont Baths and Green Point. Each mooring has a rope attached to it, with a loop on it that allows boaters to pull it up, using an onboard hook. The houseboat is secured to the mooring by looping the rope around metal cleats at the front of the vessel. Get to public moorings by mid-afternoon to ensure a spot. Lake Macquarie Houseboats has numerous moorings too, including one near the jetty beneath the MAC Gallery.