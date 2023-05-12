Newcastle Herald
Modus' AI beer serves up a taste of brewing's potential future

By Josh Leeson
May 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Modus digital marketing manager, Sam Evans, with the Neural Network East Coast IPA. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
DEPENDING on your point of view, the explosion of artificial technology across all aspects of society is either an exciting advancement in human ingenuity or the beginning a Terminator-style march towards the Apocalypse.

