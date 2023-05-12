Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Ngangarra Barker to play first game for Wests against South Newcastle - the club he just left

MM
By Max McKinney
May 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Ngangarra Barker playing for South Newcastle in round five. Picture by Marina Neil
Ngangarra Barker playing for South Newcastle in round five. Picture by Marina Neil

Wests recruit Ngangarra Barker will have the rare experience of debuting for his new club against the team he just left, South Newcastle, when the two sides meet at Harker Oval on Saturday.

