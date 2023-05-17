ALEX Lahey turned 30 last year, a milestone that often brings an existential crisis or a bout of self reflection.
In the Melbourne indie singer-songwriter's case, it was the latter.
Lahey's third album The Answer Is Always Yes predominantly focuses on her teenage years. A time when Lahey, a queer person and daughter of migrants, often struggled to find her own place.
Since the release of her 2016 EP B-Grade University, Lahey has carved out a niche for herself as one of Australia's finest indie singer-songwriters.
The albums I Love You Like A Brother (2017) and The Best Of The Luck Club (2019) were filled with punchy guitars and hook-laden melodies, and The Answer Is Always Yes doesn't upset the formula.
However, for the first time Lahey worked with co-writers such as Irish producer Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, The Killers), Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson and his wife Ali Barter and American John Mark Nelson. It's provided an injection of vitality, without dispensing her trademark sound.
On The Way Down is an energetic blast of power-pop that channels The Superjesus' Sarah McLeod, while Congratulations - inspired by news that two ex-partners had married - takes its cues from '90s post-grunge.
Critics have often dismissed Lahey as another Courtney Barnett acolyte and the opener Good Time with its monotone spoken-word delivery only reinforces that opinion.
The Answer Is Always Yes' most intriguing moments come when Lahey extends herself into new territory.
Permanent explores the notion that lockdowns were a prison and a sanctuary. The song begins as an acoustic lament about being stuck at home in lockdown playing "the same f--king three chords", before the track explodes in a rush of fear.
Another highlight is You Wouldn't Let Me In, complete with its jerky post-punk riff and hushed vocal.
"What keeps you warm at night, it keeps me outside," Lahey sings of struggling to find her place as a queer teenager.
Lahey has progressed and The Answer Is Always Yes is a clear affirmation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.