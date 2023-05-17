Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bad//Dreems delve deeper into Indigenous culture to ignite the spirit of Hoo Ha!

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bad//Dreems' fourth album Hoo Ha! was inspired by their 2019 Like A Version performance for Triple J with Arnhem Land band Mambali. Picture supplied
Bad//Dreems' fourth album Hoo Ha! was inspired by their 2019 Like A Version performance for Triple J with Arnhem Land band Mambali. Picture supplied

TRIPLE J's weekly Like A Version segment has a history of making a career-changing impact on Australian acts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.