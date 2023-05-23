The inaugural Hospitality & Tourism Awards presented by the Newcastle Tourism Industry Group on Monday night at Earp Distillery would have to be termed a success, judging by the turn out.
More than 200 people from the hospitality industry attended, with the emphasis on friendship, canapes and drinks. The awards ceremony was short and sweet.
The Industry Support Partner of the Year was won by Gus and Louise Maher's Hunter Valley Events company, creators of Newcastle Food Month. The other finalists were Out Of The Square media agency and The Business Centre.
The Employer of the Year award was won by Reflections Holiday Parks. The other finalists were Foghorn Brewery and Oakvale Wildlife Park.
The Employee of the Year award was won by Eduardo Molina of Flotilla restaurant. The other finalists were Rachel Doyle of Foghorn Brewery and Alexander Crelley of Hunt Hospitality.
To top off the night, Crelley's name was pulled from a hat with all nominations on the night, winning the draw for a four-night trip to Melbourne complete with return air fare for two, accommodation, and a $2500 expense account to inspect the best of the city's tourism operators and hospitality venues.
Crelley is the licensee of the Kent Hotel. The company's nomination of Crelley noted that he is the youngest licensee in the company's history.
Last week 20-year-old Ashleigh Handsaker, a third-year apprentice who works at Fratelli Roma Restaurant in Maitland, won the $10,000 Brett Graham Scholarship for 2022.
The Hunter Culinary Association, in conjunction with TAFE NSW, hosted the event in its milestone 20th year, which aims to recognise and nurture one of the Hunter Region's most talented young chefs.
Second place was taken by Jimmy Joan's apprentice Nicholas Sanderson and third place was Emilio's Tyler Swinkels.
The $10,000 prize sponsored by both the Hunter Culinary Association and TAFE NSW will assist in covering airfares and accommodation in London for the winner, who is given the opportunity to work under former Novocastrian, and Australian chef Brett Graham in his highly acclaimed London restaurant - The Ledbury.
Previous winners of the Brett Graham Scholarship have included Troy Rhoades Brown of Muse, Garreth Robbs of Bistro Molines, Chris Thornton of Restaurant Mason, George Mirosevich of the Bare Chested Chef, and Josh Gregory of Muse Kitchen, amongst others.
For the finalists, the three apprentices had to use ingredients as designated by Brett Graham.
Hansaker's winning menu consisted of an entree of blue swimmer crab ravioli, fennel and citrus puree. Bisque; a main of braised veal cheek, celeriac puree, butter poached vegetable and char grilled leek; and dessert of dark chocolate tart, beetroot ice cream, hazelnut praline and orange chantilly.
Chief judge Tracey Amos from TAFE was accompanied by Mount Pleasant chef Kyle Whitbourne, former scholarship winner George Mirosevich, and NBN presenter Lauren Kempe on the judging panel.
Wharf St, a one-year-old Forster-based small-batch distillery, has taken home a double gold medal for its Citrus Gin in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It is one of three gins in the running for the title of best gin in the world.
The $86 Citrus Gin was selected as a finalist for Best in Class. The other finalists in the category include Ginny Pig Botanic Gin (South Australia), and Berry Bros. & Rudd No. 3 London Dry Gin (Holland).
Tasting notes for the citrus gin said, "Citrus on the nose with noticeable but mild juniper notes. Very earthy on the palate, with pronounced citrus and juniper flavours. Smooth and viscous, with lingering juniper notes and a gentle but persistent pepperiness on the finish."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
