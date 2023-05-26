Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greyhound news from around the NSW regions

May 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Like Wildfire broke the Gosford 603m track record with a 33.96s on Tuesday May 23. Picture supplied
Like Wildfire broke the Gosford 603m track record with a 33.96s on Tuesday May 23. Picture supplied

Setting fire to the track

Every so often a greyhound comes along that sets tongues wagging about being the next big thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.