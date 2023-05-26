Every so often a greyhound comes along that sets tongues wagging about being the next big thing.
That dog in NSW right now is a youngster called Like Wildfire, and he is burning up the racetrack.
Owner-trainer Michael Ivers quickly declared Like Wildfire the fastest dog he has ever had, not a bad accolade when you consider he once owned Tornado Tears and Space Star, two superstars of the racetrack.
Tornado Tears won 35 of 69 races and as a result earned $988,000 while Space Star won 25 of his 39 starts and accumulated more than $450,000 in prize money.
Like Wildfire has now won all four of his starts by a combined margin of 29 lengths, the latest win coming on Tuesday May 23 when he shattered the Gosford 603m track record with a 33.96s performance, slashing 0.25s off the old mark which had stood for more than four years.
Ivers has no concerns about Like Wildfire running a strong 720m in time, but has no plans to rush the young dog.
It was officially opened back in late March but after testing and some finishing touches, the upgraded trial track at Thirlmere was opened for business on May 21.
Substantial upgrades have been undertaken at Thirlmere's track.
These have included the installation of a new cable lure rail, cable system and lure, timing system, irrigation system, a complete track remediation and resurfacing, electrical works and the installation of new perimeter fencing and padding.
In all, around $600,000 was spent on the upgrade, and the feedback from those trialling was that the facility is excellent.
Works are nearing completion on another trial track, this one at Cessnock with participants in the Hunter Valley expected to have access to the venue very soon.
Among the works at Cessnock are the installation of new starting boxes and mats, an upgrade to the catching pen, a new lure rail, and the renovation of the track surface.
It may not have the stature of some of the big feature events on the GRNSW calendar, but the Canterbury Bankstown City Cup is a favourite with participants because it is always well patronised, and that was again the case this year.
The 2023 Canterbury Bankstown City Cup was held at Potts Park at Yagoona in Sydney on May 20.
The Cup and $10,000 prizemoney was won by John Grief's From The Area who scored by just under a length from Matthew Dawson's Bell Toller.
Grief also collected an extra $1,000 with Anjo Tornado finishing third.
A large crowd attended the fun family day at the southwest Sydney racetrack.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
