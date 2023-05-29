Behind the words of straight talkin' pollies

Flog and flogger are therefore synonymous with wank and wanker, with roughly the same mid-20th century dates of first usage. In Australian usage, the noun wank means "a pretentious person or thing; pretentiousness", as in "what a wank". Flog has evolved with a similar emphasis on pretentiousness. But the most recent entry to describe flog in the Urban Dictionary - submitted by 'Some Flog' in March this year - has less emphasis on pretentiousness and is more aligned with the Sonia Hornery's usage: "Boofa's a total flog - was doin' doughies out front of the cop shop like he was a real tough c... and then BANG, blew both his rears." Noice.