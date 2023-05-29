Newcastle Herald
Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese settles with another victim of pedophile Priest Vince Ryan

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:30pm
Vince Ryan leaving Sydney District Court in 2019 after being found guilty of four counts of indecent assault. Picture: Matthew Kelly.
The Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese argued that notorious pedophile Priest Vince Ryan could not have abused an altar boy because the child was not a Catholic.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

