It was a pleasant Thursday across Newcastle and the Hunter as residents made the most of the dry weather to see out the last day of Autumn.
Surfers hit the waves early in the morning at Nobbys, Newcastle beach and Cowrie Hole as a ridge of high pressure persisted across central and northern coastal waters.
Conditions were gentle with a swell of 1.3 metres but it was a "nippy" morning according to a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson.
"It's been mostly dry and partly cloudy today across the Hunter but it was quite a cool to cold morning," they said.
A minimum temperature of eight degrees was recorded at Williamtown and Maitland, while a brisk low of four degrees was felt by the township of Scone.
In the Newcastle metro, the minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees was recorded at 6.52am on Wednesday morning.
"We didn't have any rain in that respect so I think many people would find it quite a nice last day of Autumn, but maybe it was a little bit of a cold start for a lot of people," the spokesperson said.
Heading into the afternoon, west to northwesterly winds picked up while maximum temperatures across Newcastle and the low lying parts of the Hunter Valley sat between 19 and 20 degrees.
With the first day of winter on Thursday June 1, the BOM spokesperson said people could expect warmer than average day time temperatures over the season.
"The BOM long range forecast issued on the 25th of May is suggesting a high chance of warmer than normal day time temperatures across winter," they said.
"But nights can still be cold at this time of year and we will receive the occasional cold snap."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
