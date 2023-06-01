Newcastle Herald
RVG's Romy Vager on Brain Worms, being more direct and why common ground is the path forward

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
Melbourne post-punk band RVG are from left, Reuben Bloxham (guitar), Marc Nolte (drums), Romy Vager (vocals, guitar) and Isabele Wallace (bass). Picture by Izzie Austin
Melbourne post-punk band RVG are from left, Reuben Bloxham (guitar), Marc Nolte (drums), Romy Vager (vocals, guitar) and Isabele Wallace (bass). Picture by Izzie Austin

IT would be easy for Romy Vager to deliver a middle finger to elements within our society.

