Labor's Jenny Aitchison says she heard sound from NSW Opposition bench as Sophie Cotsis was addressing house

By Luke Costin
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:41pm
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said she heard 'a cat meow' sound from the opposition benches during question time.
NSW coalition MPs will be cautioned about their behaviour after meowing was allegedly heard while a female Labor minister answered a question in state parliament.

