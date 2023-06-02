Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Hard-Ons' Peter Black on new album Ripper '23 and challenging the punk band's cult fan base

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Black, far right, says there's never been a more exciting time to be in The Hard-Ons. Picture supplied
Peter Black, far right, says there's never been a more exciting time to be in The Hard-Ons. Picture supplied

THROUGHOUT the 40-year history of The Hard-Ons, Peter Black has always fiercely held onto the punk-rock attitude of not caring what anyone else thinks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.