The humidity at Nobbys reached 95 per cent on Thursday morning as a blanket of fog fell over the city in the early hours just after sunrise.
The lighthouse on the point was silhouetted in the haze, and Christ Church Cathedral on The Hill was all but entirely lost in the ist as the city's harbour went about its morning routine and the odd fisher cast a line from the foreshore.
Thursday was expected to remain mostly cloudy after the fog cleared, with a chance of showers in the afternoon and into the night, before mostly sunny conditions were expected to return fro the long weekend.
The mercury crept just above 20 degrees under Thursday's cloud cover, and was expected to be the warmest of the week, before clearer conditions bring a slight cooler change of tops between 18 and 19 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Any rain that fell over the city before then was likely to be caused by a high pressure system in the Tasman extending a ridge over the state as a cold front approached from the west. The conditions were producing unsettled and dreary conditions, forecasted said, as showers shifted toward the east following the front.
A second cold front looked to be on the horizon and was likely to bring a cooler change in the early part of next week.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
