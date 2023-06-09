Newcastle Herald
Active Kids vouchers end on June 30, but Newcastle parents urge Premier Chris Minns to keep the program

By Damon Cronshaw
June 9 2023 - 7:00pm
Bike and Fitness head coach Damien Enderby with brothers Seth, 11, Finn, 5, and Lennox Parsons, 7. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle sporting codes and businesses have urged the NSW government to continue the Active Kids voucher program, which has injected $38 million into the region over five years but is due to end this month.

