Toohey's News: Why careless whispers are a hindrance for Knights

Sabotage or simply just the NRL rumour mill in overdrive, zeroing in on the Knights?
Over the past month, if you didn't know better, you'd swear someone was deliberately trying to undermine the club by destabilising the playing group and bringing down coach Adam O'Brien.
O'Brien is under enough pressure trying to hang onto his job without the added burden of having to deal with media reports suggesting leading players are being shopped to rival clubs without his knowledge, and speculation Michael Maguire is waiting in the wings with support from Knights insiders to take over from him.
It started several weeks ago when it was reported Daniel Saifiti and Bradman Best were being shopped to rivals in a bid to ease salary-cap pressure. The inference was they are both on big salaries, with Saifiti earning close to $800,000 and Best on around $500,000 this season, and their money could be better spent elsewhere.
O'Brien had only just put out that spot fire before another rumour surfaced about Maguire having support at the club to take over the coaching job, should the team not finish strongly this season.
Maguire, an assistant coach at the Canberra Raiders, and Knights director of football Peter Parr share the same manager, which may explain the connection.
Where the rumours are coming from and whether there is an element of truth to any of it will likely remain a mystery.
One thing is certain - they are distractions O'Brien and his players could well do without at a critical stage of the season.
NSW Blues representative back-rower Tyson Frizell is making all the right noises about remaining a Newcastle Knight beyond this season.
He has just purchased a property in the city and it's clear he doesn't want to leave Newcastle.
But the club won't rest easy until his signature is on a contract.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien is desperate to retain Frizell, but Newcastle are struggling to match offers from elsewhere.
It's understood three rival clubs, Canberra, Wests Tigers and the Bulldogs, are keen to poach Frizell. The Raiders, cashed-up after losing Jack Wighton to South Sydney, are considered by Knights insiders as the biggest threat.
The Knights have ruled out making a play for lower-grade Cronulla hooker Jayden Berrell to fill the one remaining spot left on this year's top-30 roster.
The Knights have until August 1 to complete their roster and Berrell's name has done the rounds on social media in recent times as a potential target. But signing another hooker is no longer considered a priority at this stage, despite Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury.
The form of Phoenix Crossland, coupled with the versatility of Kurt Mann and the emergence of Riley Brown, has convinced the club's hierarchy to keep their powder dry. A lengthy injury to Crossland would undoubtedly force a quick rethink.
We suggested last week Jones could get an NRL debut before the season is out and that's now looking more and more likely.
Despite only enjoying limited game time from the bench in the top grade this season, rugged forward Jack Hetherington is clearly happy with his move back to Newcastle.
We hear the prop turned down an approach within the past few weeks to join a rival NRL club immediately. Given all the talk surrounding the salary cap supposedly being tight, we doubt the club would have stood in his way if he'd wanted to go.
The Knights are yet to officially announce the signing of English international Georgia Roche from the Leeds Rhinos on a five-year-deal to play in the NRLW this season because a visa issue has delayed her arrival in Newcastle.
The Knights are considering sending injured co-captain Jayden Brailey to world-renowned injury reconditioning expert Bill Knowles after the luckless hooker ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee for a second time earlier this season, ruling him out for the year.
Knowles, from Philadelphia, treated NRL stars Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic and Ryan Papenhuyzen and has also worked with the likes of Tiger Woods and Andy Murray. Former AFL player Danny Menzel suffered four ACL injuries by the time he was 21 before seeing Knowles and went on to play a further six seasons.
It's a case of "catch me if you can" as Knights' back-rower Tyson Frizell leads Baz's Best player of the year competition at the halfway point of the NRL season.
The Blues veteran has been a model of consistency and holds a two point lead from early-season frontrunner Lachie MIller. The big mover in recent weeks has been winger Greg Marzhew.
Current standings: 12: Tyson Frizell, 10: Lachie Miller, 9: Dane Gagai, 8: Greg Marzhew, 5: Kalyn Ponga, 4: Phoenix Crossland, 3: Jackson Hastings, Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann, 2: Tyson Gamble, Bradman Best.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.