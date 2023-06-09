Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: Why careless whispers are a hindrance for Knights

By Barry Toohey
June 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien is trying to steer his team into the finals as rumours swirl about his future. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights coach Adam O'Brien is trying to steer his team into the finals as rumours swirl about his future. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Sabotage or simply just the NRL rumour mill in overdrive, zeroing in on the Knights?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.