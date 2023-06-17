It's on again.
Newcastle Herald photographers Peter Lorimer, Marina Neil and Simone De Peak were on hand this week to capture all the on-stag action as Ignite Star Struck 2023 undertook its final dress rehearsals before the massive schools showcase hit the stage at the weekend.
The Newcastle, Hunter, and Central Coast theatre showcase boasts the best of the regions' public school performing arts students in a dazzling display of dance, drama, music and stage production.
This year marks the 31st annual showcase, themed "Ignite" in 2023, and provides performance and learning opportunities for students in the arts and fosters an appreciation of the performing arts.
"The program brings together students from very small Primary Schools to large comprehensive High Schools from diverse backgrounds," the state's education department said in a statement.
"Students have the opportunity to participate as part of combined dance, drama or choir, with their school groups, or if successful at audition can participate as featured vocalists or instrumentalists."
"In addition to on stage roles students also participate as members of the student stage management, choreographic and props design teams."
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
