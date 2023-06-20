POLICE are hopeful this image could help progress their investigation into a Mayfield armed hold-up.
Investigators launched a public appeal on Tuesday over the Maitland Road stick-up, which occurred about 4.45pm on May 18.
A man entered a retail business and threatened a female employee with a firearm and a cleaver-like machete.
Police said the man fled with cash and jewellery, and the female employee escaped physical injury.
She notified police, who established a crime scene and called in forensic specialists.
Inquiries continue, and police said they believe the man in the images could assist with inquiries.
He is described as 180 centimetres tall with a solid build, and is pictured wearing blue overalls and a fluorescent yellow vest.
He was wearing a black, full-faced road bike helmet as well as black and yellow gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
