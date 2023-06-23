"When we were looking to acquire it I was reading his story to the committee," Blunt says. "It was really so touching. He talks about circling back home. 'We map the rest of the work from our home, but we couldn't get away from it, a warm and familiar hug, pieced together from scraps of fabric given to me by my friends and family, on my brother's bedsheet. This quilt tells the story of the prodigal son facing hometown, real and imagined and long dead monsters as an adult, who has seen it all, tail between his legs and humbled. The Xanadu quilt gave me the opportunity to return that hug'."