Upriver, Downriver exhibit at Maitland gallery glows with energy

By Jim Kellar
June 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Bronte Naylor's new work, Muscle Memory, at the Upriver Downriver exhibit at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture by Marina Neil
The new exhibit, Upriver, Downriver, at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, is an incredibly engaging cultural snapshot of the Hunter.

